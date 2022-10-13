Unforgiven
Unforgiven

A band are bringing rock and pop hits to a Lichfield venue.

The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street will host Unforgiven on Saturday (15th October).

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.

