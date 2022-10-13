A band are bringing rock and pop hits to a Lichfield venue.
The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street will host Unforgiven on Saturday (15th October).
Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A band are bringing rock and pop hits to a Lichfield venue.
The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street will host Unforgiven on Saturday (15th October).
Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.
Our volunteers moderated 1173 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.