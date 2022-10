Chasetown will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Daventry Town this weekend.

The Scholars suffered a 2-1 midweek defeat against Stamford at The Scholars Ground.

They entertain a Daventry side tomorrow (15th October) who sit level on points with Chasetown towards the wrong end of the table, but they have also played four more games than Mark Swann’s men.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.