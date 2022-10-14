Councillors have been told they would be “mad” not to back a project to create a new cinema in Lichfield city centre.

A final decision on whether or not to push ahead with a £5.3million plan will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on 20th October.

A meeting of the local authority’s cabinet has already backed the proposals, which would see the council embark on a joint venture with Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires Shopping Centre, to convert the former Debenhams store.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for housing, biodiversity and climate change, told that meeting the opportunity was too good to miss.

“Every election when I’ve canvassed on the doorstep it has been ‘we want a cinema’ – now we’re in a position to deliver one. “In terms of the finances, it’s solid. It stacks up and is a great opportunity. “We would be mad to turn it down.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

A city centre cinema had previously been planned for the failed Friarsgate scheme, before councillors then sought to build one as part of a broader city centre development.

But the new scheme will see an existing building utilised rather than a purpose built construction.

The cabinet meeting was told that the cost would be around £5million less by opting for the conversion of the empty Debenhams unit.

Cllr Lax said that while some had said they would rather the unit remain as retail, the council needed to be realistic.

“People may want another department store, but the days of those are getting very numbered – there are many across the country which have closed. “If they don’t want to come there’s nothing you can do to make them come.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

It was a view echoed by Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure and parks, who said the options for the unit were limited by the demand for such locations.

“Scrutiny committee members mentioned they’d rather see a retail store there, but the truth is, we don’t have any control on what business goes there. “It might be great to have John Lewis or Harrods there, but they aren’t willing so it’s not an option. “Every resident I speak to fully welcomes a cinema plus food and beverage options that go with it. I don’t know of a single person I meet who says it’s a bad idea. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time – and now we’re getting there for future generations.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council