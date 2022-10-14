Lichfield City will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Whitchurch Alport.

Ivor Green’s men have not picked up a victory in their last three outings, with defeats against Romulus and Walsall Wood on their recent record along with a draw at Shifnal Town.

They welcome a Whitchurch Alport side tomorrow (15th October) who sit mid-table in the Midland Football League Premier Division, three points behind Lichfield but having played two more games.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is £7 adults and £5 concessions.