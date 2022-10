An evening celebrating the work of The Smiths is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will host The Smiths Are Dead tomorrow (15th October).

A spokesperson said:

“An incredibly authentic – but slightly less pretentious – ode to Morrissey and co, The Smiths Are Dead will take audiences on a nostalgic journey to those bequiffed golden years of the 80s.”

Tickets are £23 and can be booked online.