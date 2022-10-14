Proposals to convert Lichfield offices into apartments have been approved.
The work will see the listed Garrick House building on Queen Street become three two-bedroom apartments.
A Lichfield District Council conservation officer’s report said that there were no objections.
“The proposed changes will alter the internal layout of the property, but based upon the proposed scheme, it is not felt that the changes will affect the significance of the listed building, which has undergone alterations throughout its history.”Lichfield District Council conservation officer
Full details of the proposals can be seen on the council’s planning website.
It is hard to know exactly what is needed to rejuvenate Lichfield. Much of its former wealth was associated with these iconic buildings that are now being converted to flats. Together with the unremarkable estates appearing everywhere and the shoehorn approach to even tiny plots in and around the city the ethos is becoming one of same as, same as.
It was a nice place to live but the pressures from government planning laws and the exodus from nearby towns and cities is changing it radically.
You cannot help but feel it is on borrowed time before it is consumed by outside forces. It is also incomprehensible that the enlarged population has not stopped the deteriorating situation with the market and shops.
