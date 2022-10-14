Proposals to convert Lichfield offices into apartments have been approved.

The work will see the listed Garrick House building on Queen Street become three two-bedroom apartments.

A Lichfield District Council conservation officer’s report said that there were no objections.

“The proposed changes will alter the internal layout of the property, but based upon the proposed scheme, it is not felt that the changes will affect the significance of the listed building, which has undergone alterations throughout its history.” Lichfield District Council conservation officer

Full details of the proposals can be seen on the council’s planning website.