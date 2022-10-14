A councillor has welcomed plans to revitalise an “eyesore” play area in Burntwood.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee backed lans to award £5,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy funding to the project at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The money will go towards the overall £29,000 bill to renovate the play area.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council and the ward member for Chasetown, said:

“For months we have been in talks with Freedom Leisure and Lichfield District Council to get this project off the ground. “At the moment the park is a eyesore and unusable, though nearly £29,000 is an amazing amount and will go a long way to replacing this park. “But due to the usage, I would have expected more investment in this park from Lichfield District Council.” Cllr Darren Ennis

As well as backing the allocation of the Community Infrastructure Levy money, members of the town council also urged the project planners to ensure options are in place to allow disabled children to utilise some of the new equipment.