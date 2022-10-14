A Shenstone garden centre is offering community groups and charities in the area a free Christmas tree.

The initiative is part of the Dobbies Not Your Average Community campaign in partnership with Needlefresh.

It will see four Norman Fir trees donated to worthy causes in time for the festive period.

Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles said:

“We’re proud to be in a position where we can support local communities, so thank you to Needlefresh for supporting us with this campaign. “We would encourage schools, community groups and charities across Shenstone to get in touch with a nomination to be within the chance of receiving a Christmas tree donation. “The Nordmann Fir is the most popular Christmas tree in the UK because it loses very few needles, meaning your tree will remain green and full, with the right care. It’s the perfect tree for our Not Your Average Community campaign.” Marcus Eyles, Dobbies

Nominations can be made until 24th October, with successful applicants invited along in November to select their tree ready for delivery.

Needlefresh managing director George Hood said:

“We take great pride in growing our sustainable trees and are excited to partner up with Dobbies on this brilliant community initiative. “We look forward to seeing community groups across Shenstone decorating and enjoying their sustainable grown, real Christmas tree.” George Hood, Needlefish

For more information or to submit an entry, visit www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-community.