A “colossal” collection of gold and silver coins is expected to fetch more than £60,000 when it is sold at auction in Lichfield this month.

Accumulated by a Staffordshire collector, the items will be sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 24th October.

The 82 lots include a rare, non-circulating, platinum Piedfort proof coin minted for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in 2016. Only 80 such coins are believed to be in existence, with this one alone expected to fetch £3,000.

A Piedfort is a coin that is thicker than a normal issue, made as a collector’s item, and ‘proof’ means the highest quality commemorative coin, with unrivalled sharpness, detail and finish.

Specialist Phil Bridge said:

“This particular coin is one I have never seen in person before It weighs a mighty 94.20g and is one of many very impressive pieces. “When I first viewed this colossal coinage collection, I would liken my reaction to visiting a bullion company’s retail shop. “There is an enormous amount of gold proof coins plus high end silver and Piedfort silver proofs, including the Kew Gardens and EEC Presidency 50p pieces. “It is the first time I have witnessed such a large collection both in volume and value with lots of beautifully designed proofs and sovereign sets.” Phil Bridge

Another highlight of the collection is a 2008 Emblems of Britain and Royal Shield of Arms dual proof collection in a deluxe presentation case, estimated to fetch in excess of £6,000 at auction.

Also up for sale will be a two coin set of gold proof £5 and €20 coins commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, a Kew Gardens 50p gold proof, and numerous gold proof £1, £2 and £5 coins.

The catalogue will be online a week before the auction.