Two goals in the final ten minutes saw Lichfield City held to a draw against Whitchurch Alport.

The result means Ivor Green’s men have now gone four games without a win – but the result looked to have been sewn up either side of half time thanks to goals from Ethan Muckley and Joe Haines.

Things turned on their head though when the visitors scored in the 83rd and 88th minute to seal a point after Jamie Elkes had been sent off.

Lichfield started the brighter of the two sides and saw Jack Edwards fire narrowly wide after cutting inside.

James Beeson had to be alert at the other end to prevent Whitchurch Alport from going in front as he produced a smart double save after a quick break.

The opener came just before the break when Muckley nodded a Beeson cross past visiting keeper Ash Rawlins.

Things got event better for the hosts after the interval when Sam Fitzgerald’s shot was saved but Haines was quickest to react to turn the ball home and make it 2-0.

Fitzgerald and Lewi Burnside both had efforts kept out while Childs fired wide as Lichfield looked to put the game beyond doubt.

The chances to add to the scoreline kept coming and – crucially, as it would turn out – going with Edwards denied by a Rawlins save and Cameron Dunn flashing a shot narrowly wide of the upright.

But the turning point came seven minutes from the end when Elkes handled on the line and was sent off. The resulting penalty was netted by Alex Hughes to set up a grandstand finish.

The goal and the man advantage stirred the visitors and they began to pile on late pressure.

The home resistance was broken two minutes from the end when a volley from inside the box found the back of the City net.

There was almost a late twist to the tale when Edwards rattled the crossbar from distance.