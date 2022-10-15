Wine fans are being invited to attend a Lichfield Festival fundraising event where they’ll put their knowledge to the test.

Taking place on 22nd October at Holy Cross Parish Hall, visitors will sample six different wines which will be discussed by experts.

But participants will be called upon to decide who is giving the real description and which two are bluffing.

Lichfield Festival Friends chair Adrienne Swallow said:

“Basically, it’s Would I Lie To You? with wine – it’s great fun, and a chance to support the festival while you enjoy a drink.” Adrienne Swallow, Lichfield Festival Friends

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 419233.