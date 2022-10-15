Lichfield’s MP says he “always had doubts” about the choice of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.
Prime Minister Liz Truss made the decision to replace him with Jeremy Hunt yesterday (14th October).
It came after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget caused turmoil in the financial markets.
In a post on social media, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“I backed Liz Truss because she stayed loyal to Boris Johnson, didn’t stab him the in the back and because of her growth plan.
“I always had doubts about her choice of Kwasi Kwarteng to see these policies through and Number 10 knew this.
“But I strongly believe we should now all calm down.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant’s comments came after some Tory MPs, including Andrew Bridgen, said they thought there would be a challenge to the Prime Minister’s leadership “in the next few weeks”.
Hang on here, Truss and Kwarteng dreamt up these hairbrained ideas together. She stabbed him in the back and shoved him under a bus. There are no morals, ethics or long-term thinking in UK politics and the rest of the world is beginning to see that. From a world leader that others listened to we’ve become a laughingstock. Get on and do YOUR job properly and represent your constituents instead of constantly toadying up to the top brass and bigging yourself up on social media. Twitter is very apt!
Once again our MP shows himself to be a fatuous, craven opportunist.
“And this is law, I will maintain
Unto my Dying Day, Sir.
That whatsoever King may reign,
I will be the Vicar of Bray, Sir!”
On the 1st October, Mr Fabricant said:
“Most people realise that the worldwide price of fuel and food is rocketing so I was pleased to support the mini budget announced by Kwasi Kwarteng last week which was, according to the Financial Times, the most generous of any nation putting in place subsidies to keep gas and electric costs down.
https://lichfieldlive.co.uk/2022/10/01/mp-says-protest-in-lichfield-was-understandable-given-inflation-and-energy-worries/
What has happened in the last two weeks, to realise he was wrong to support the plan?
It should also be remembered. This plan was called Trussonomics. Not Kwartengonomics.
My understanding is that 42.8% of our energy is from renewable sources. We also produce none renewable energy making our relience on foreign sources relatively small. It was said that renewable energy would be much cheaper than fossil fuel. Can anyone explain our present energy crisis?
The country needs continuity politics not the chop and change every general election or when there is a change of cabinet. There must be some fundamental issues on which there can be concensus.
Our Lichfield MP is the best and his critics should move back to Birmingham.
Spot on Chris.p. Truss has thrown Kwarteng under a bus, sacrificing him to cling onto power herself. The most constructive thing that could happen would be a general election, but the Tories know they would get slaughtered if that happened. To see Fabricant putting him down after seeming to defend him leaves a bad taste in the mouth, but I guess he is just following his leader, something he blindly did throughout the reign of Boris the buffoon, no doubt hoping for his peerage. What a stupid unscrupulous shower they are
@Monica: As someone who comes from Burntwood (and I grew up here, unlike Mr Fabricant himself, who is not local), I would be very interested to see you back up your statement with some evidence. My own experience is that Mr Fabricant lies through his teeth (insisting, for example, that we would automatically remain in the EEA post Brexit and not lose our freedom of movement). Do you seriously think that a liar is the best we can hope for as our MP?
Monica- Tell us all of the wonderful things he has done. Just three would be a start.
I’ll stay put thank you Monica. What you say smacks of something quite sinister, just look what is happening in Europe at the moment where it has been “suggested” people move. Despite the events of the last few months, we still live in a democracy. Being able to voice one’s views about an elected representative, or government, without being encouraged to move by those that don’t agree, is part of that democracy.
Also, I find that most people who criticise our MP on this platform do so from a factual base.
