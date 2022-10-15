Lichfield’s MP says he “always had doubts” about the choice of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

Prime Minister Liz Truss made the decision to replace him with Jeremy Hunt yesterday (14th October).

It came after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget caused turmoil in the financial markets.

In a post on social media, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“I backed Liz Truss because she stayed loyal to Boris Johnson, didn’t stab him the in the back and because of her growth plan. “I always had doubts about her choice of Kwasi Kwarteng to see these policies through and Number 10 knew this. “But I strongly believe we should now all calm down.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant’s comments came after some Tory MPs, including Andrew Bridgen, said they thought there would be a challenge to the Prime Minister’s leadership “in the next few weeks”.