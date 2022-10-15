Care home residents in Lichfield have enjoyed an out of this world day out.

The group from The Spires saw the Museum of the Moon exhibition at Lichfield Cathedral.

Created by artist Luke Jerram, the display features a seven metre diameter replica of the moon.

Amy Doyle, general manger at The Spires, said:

“This is such a fantastic exhibition and our residents had such a wonderful time. It was really eye opening to see such a close up view of the moon.” Amy Doyle