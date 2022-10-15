Plans for new advertising banners on lampposts in an area of Lichfield have been approved.

The brackets for nine 2m by 0.8m PVC banners will be installed on on Trent Valley Road.

Applications for other locations around the city were withdrawn.

Objections had been raised by Lichfield City Council who said more detail was required about the plans.

“There are concerns about signs and what is advertised at the major gateway to a heritage city. “The city council objects to all applications due to a lack of information on the need for them and the payment arrangements. “There is no oversight mechanism to ensure adverts will only be used to promote community events relevant to our district and city.” Lichfield City Council objection report

But despite the objections, planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council have given the scheme the green light.

