Strictly star Vincent Simone will make the Lichfield Garrick sizzle when he brings his Tango Passion show to the stage.

He will be joined by Paula Duarte for the event on 20th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Accompanied by world-class Argentine Tango specialists, let the original Italian stallion take you on a journey to Buenos Aires and enjoy his dancing, tales and poetry about the history of the Argentine Tango.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For tickets details and information on VIP meet and greet sessions, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.