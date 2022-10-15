A Lichfield musician is embarking on a tour of schools across the country to talk about the impact of mental health and cyberbullying.

Belle Kumble-Rose is travelling around the Midlands and Devon for the initiative which also coincides with the release of her second single, Just B U.

The 15-year-old daughter of 90s pop star Lolly will share her own story with youngsters aged between nine and 13 during the tour.

Belle – who was home-schooled after being bullied – said her new single echoed the challenges facing many young people. She explained:

“I was being pushed into trying to change myself and to stop doing the things I loved doing, all to be accepted as part of a particular friendship circle. “This all felt so wrong and confusing so I broke free. This song is a reflection on that time – I wrote Just B U in lockdown when I had time and space to reflect.” Belle Kumble-Rose

Just B U is released on 28th October.