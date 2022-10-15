Work is taking place to change the “internal culture” at Lichfield District Council, the local authority ‘s chief executive has said.

Simon Fletcher made his comments in a blog post published on the council’s website.

He said changing the way the local authority works had been high on the agenda since his appointment last year.

“I think the biggest challenge is probably our internal culture. “This is an organisation that is incredibly traditional – when I came we were dispersed across what is quite a large building and I found that different parts of the building, and different teams had different cultures some of which I didn’t think were healthy at all. “So the biggest challenge I have, in order to deliver our politicians’ visions and the expectations of our residents, is to change the organisation and the culture of the organisation into one that puts our residents at the centre of what we do and is passionate about creating positive outcomes for people.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fletcher added that the project would help change the way people viewed the council.

“I came into this role understanding that people externally in our district, our residents, our businesses, our stakeholders and partners, perceived us as inwardly focused, and thinking only about balancing our budget rather than doing the things that make a difference for them. “My first task is to change that perception, by making our council an active part of our community, an enabler and partner who people want to work with. “Secondly, like all councils, I need to ensure we are financially stable as an organisation, and at the same time able to fund things that make a difference to our residents like a cinema and leisure centre. “We need to change how we think about ourselves internally. We’re not just service providers, we’re also a key part of the community and need to play an active role in making the district a better place to live, work and play. “That’s place making and place shaping, doing the things that only us as a council can.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council