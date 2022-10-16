Councillors have backed plans to employ a new officer to support efforts to better connect the community in Burntwood.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee voted in favour of employing a new community development and engagement officer.

The post will be 30 hours a week for an initial two year period and forms part of the Better Burntwood project.

A report to the meeting said the role would work on developing connections between the council and local organisations, as well as developing initiatives that support the dementia-friendly scheme.

Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the policy and resources committee, said:

“Along with the new service known as BURRT – the Burntwood Response and Repair Team – members wanted to get on with improving Burntwood even though the town council will be taking on some jobs that should really be done by the county and district councils. “It was interesting that the Conservative members said that it should be the district council’s job to provide a community development service, but Labour members pointed that it was one of the cuts in services that were made a few years ago. “The support for the new service was unanimous.” Cllr Steve Norman, Burntwood Town Council

The meeting also saw members vote to install a new black metal bus shelter to replace a concrete one on Chase Road which was demolished due to safety concerns.