Voluntary severance scheme plans will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council next week.

The issue will be up for discussion in a private section of an employment committee meeting on 18th October.

No details are publicly available about the scale of such a scheme, but the agenda for the meeting says it is linked to the Being A Better Council initiative.

Introduced in 2021 and described as “an ambitious programme” by the leader of Lichfield District Council, the project is looking to change the way the local authority operates.

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of the council, said of the initiative:

“Being a Better Council is essentially quite straight forward – it’s about being resident-focused and commercially-minded. “That means getting things right first time, doing the things that add value to our residents and not doing the things that don’t. “It’s also about challenging how we do things and why we do them sometimes. “I also want us to be an organisation that uses data to drive its decisions making processes to make better decisions, and one that is obsessed about performance to improve resident satisfaction with our services. “I think the programme will enable us to change and become a council that residents are proud of, that they will recognise is a council that is invested in them rather than, as I said before, is focused on ourselves. “We have a long way to go, but we’ve started to make progress.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

The meeting of the local authority’s employment committee will take place on 18th October.