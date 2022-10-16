Laughter is returning to a Lichfield venue with the latest line-up for a comedy night in the city confirmed.

The Alter Comedy Club will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 26th October.

Acts on the bill include Aurie Styla, Paul Pirie, Matt Stellingwerf and Jason Neale.

Richard Poynton, from The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“The comedy club ontinues to go from strength to strength and I’m really excited about bringing the cream of the crop from the UK comedy circuit to The Hub at St Mary’s.” Richard Poynton, The Alter Comedy Club

Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.