A programme of free sport sessions for young people will take place across Lichfield and Burntwood during the half-term break.

Active Lichfield has scheduled Getin2it activities from 24th October to 28th October.

Sessions include soft archery, football, dodgeball, boxing and Halloween-themed glow sports.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Getin2it offers a host of great activities for young people over the October half term break. “They are all free to enjoy and there is no need to book to take part – just come along and join in.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For full details of session days and times visit the Active Lichfield website.