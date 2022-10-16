A programme of free sport sessions for young people will take place across Lichfield and Burntwood during the half-term break.
Active Lichfield has scheduled Getin2it activities from 24th October to 28th October.
Sessions include soft archery, football, dodgeball, boxing and Halloween-themed glow sports.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:
“Getin2it offers a host of great activities for young people over the October half term break.
“They are all free to enjoy and there is no need to book to take part – just come along and join in.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
For full details of session days and times visit the Active Lichfield website.
Our volunteers moderated 1142 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.