A hospice patient was able to enjoy a piece of a country fair thanks to staff helping to care for him.

Malcolm Fisher could see and hear some of the recent Whittington Country Fair from his window at St Giles Hospice.

Seeing his interest in the showcase, one healthcare assistant decided to bring her horse Solly along to meet Malcolm.

Katie Burbridge, director of clinical services and quality at St Giles Hospice, said:

“The ethos of hospice care is not just about caring for the clinical needs of our patients, but also looking after their emotional and spiritual needs as well. “We welcome dogs and cats into the hospice on a regular basis – and this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve had a horse come to visit us. “It’s about making a difference to our patients and their families in whatever way we can.” Katie Burbridge, St Giles Hospice

The news of Solly’s visit to Malcolm, who died earlier this month, came as the charity marked Hospice Care Week.