A West End star will be giving tips from the top to students at a Lichfield performing arts school next month.

Olivia Moore, who is currently starring as Sandy in Grease at the Dominion Theatre, will run two workshops at the LCA Academy of Performing Arts.

One will be based on Grease with the other on hit musical Heathers. Both are open to non-members as well as students.

Eleanor Ham, director of LCA Academy of Performing Arts, said:

“We are so excited to welcome Olivia to Lichfield. “When I saw her performance as Sandy in Grease, I was totally blown away. Her singing, dance skills and characterisation really took me on a journey – it was fabulous to watch. “We immediately contacted her and were absolutely delighted she agreed to come to run some workshops for us. “She will be a great inspiration to students – she is insanely talented.” Eleanor Ham

LCA offers classes for students aged three to 17 and offers classes as well as operating as a talent agency for actors aged between 16 and 25.

“Our agency has been very successful this year with securing some leading roles, and we are looking forward to seeing a number of them on our TV screens over the next couple of months.” Eleanor Ham

To book a space on the workshops email eleanor@lcaperformingarts.com or visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.com.