Councillors in Burntwood have approved plans to help fund the development of new toilet facilities at a local sports club.

Members of the planning and development committee at Burntwood Town Council have backed plans to allocate £5,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy to Chasetown Football Club.

The money will help deliver new disabled toilet and baby changing facilities at The Scholars Ground.

Cllr Darren Ennis, the town council’s deputy leader, said:

“Chasetown Football Club has stepped up and helped fill a gap in a lack of community space in our town. “The club has recently started working with Fun Club Hub and Warmer Places as well as many, many other local community groups. “This money will mean they can start their project a lot quicker and make the building more accessible for parents with young children and disabled children and adults. “Chasetown Football Club have really stepped up for the needs of the community, which is marvellous.” Cllr Darren Ennis

The news follows confirmation that planning permission had been granted for a clubhouse extension and a new stand to be built at The Scholars Ground.