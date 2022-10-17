A neck injury to flanker Tom Dawson saw Burntwood’s game at Handsworth end prematurely.

The youngster was attended to by first aid specialists from the hosts during a two hour wait for an ambulance.

He was eventually checked over at Walsall Manor Hospital before being allowed home.

Until the stoppage, Burntwood had continued in the same form as they had shown a week earlier against Uttoxeter.

Despite playing up the slope, they ran in six sparkling tries as the hosts had no answer to the pace and passing of Josh Canning’s side.

Handsworth took an early lead courtesy of a straightforward penalty goal, but five minutes later they went down to 14 players following a high tackle on winger Ed Smith. Ben Holt found the top left corner with the penalty kick and he accepted a no-look, over the shoulder pass from Hal Gozukucuk to score as possession was spread wide from the line out. Brett Taylor converted.

Probing runs from Kian Carter, Gozukucuk and Taylor kept Burntwood on the attack and when Taylor fielded a clearance kick, he then exchanged passes with winger Josh Shepherd to race clear under the posts to make it 14-3 after 17 minutes.

Gozukucuk and Holt combined well at the restart to see the latter eventually chased down, but the former was on hand to force his way over for the third converted try.

What would have been the bonus point try was secured by the 27th minute. A Handsworth goal line drop out went to Taylor. He fed Shepherd who dodged inside and went in unopposed for a fine individual score which Taylor converted.

Three minutes later Carter scored a superb individual try from half way, but Taylor’s run of 16 successful conversions across three matches came to an end when his kick rebounded off a post. However, he more than made up for it with an individual effort from the half way line, dummying to Shepherd before touching down under the posts.

He was away again at the restart but was harshly penalised for a jump tackle. This proved to be the final play as Dawson was injured in the build up.

Burntwood and Handsworth now await the regional organising committee’s decision as to a replay.

Burntwood 2nds opened their league campaign with an 82-5 win against visitors Penkridge.

Ben Finney was man-of-the-match with four tries. Other scores came from Graham Shelley (2), Jay Love (2), Craig Seedhouse, Luke Maddox, Rob Jones, Nick Peplow, Scott Olson and Adam Hasker with six conversions from Seedhouse.

Burntwood U17s faced tough opposition away to Uttoxeter Colts but gave a good account of themselves. They went down 48-29 although the scoreline flattered the hosts a little.

This week should be a busy one at The CCE Sportsway as the club stages the first of its Patrons’ Days for this season with a lunch at 1pm prior to the 1st XV facing second in the table Harborne. The 2nd XV travel to face Leek 3rds.