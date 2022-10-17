A live screening of a performance by the Royal Opera is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

La Boheme will be shown at the city theatre on Thursday (20th October).

Te story follows penniless writer Rodolfo who believes art is all he needs, until he he meets lonely seamstress Mimi.

A spokesperson said:

“Richard Jones’s production evokes the vivid contrasts of fin de siècle Paris, from Bohemian apartments to glittering arcades.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 for the 7.15pm screening and can be booked online.