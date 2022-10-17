A Lichfield teenager is celebrating after receiving a national award.
Sebbie Hall has been presented with the ITV National Diversity Award Positive Role Model for the disability category.
The 19-year-old completed random acts of kindness every day for more than two years – work that brought a smile to the faces of more than 2,000 strangers. His efforts also raised £45,000 for charity.
Sebbie was presented with the award by Katie Price and her son Harvey.
During a brief speech at the ceremony, Sebbie said: “Kindness is a superpower.”
His efforts have seen toys, clothes and food donated to disadvantaged children, as well as helping hundreds of families to access adapted IT devices.
Our volunteers moderated 1168 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.