A Lichfield teenager is celebrating after receiving a national award.

Sebbie Hall has been presented with the ITV National Diversity Award Positive Role Model for the disability category.

The 19-year-old completed random acts of kindness every day for more than two years – work that brought a smile to the faces of more than 2,000 strangers. His efforts also raised £45,000 for charity.

Sebbie was presented with the award by Katie Price and her son Harvey.

During a brief speech at the ceremony, Sebbie said: “Kindness is a superpower.”

His efforts have seen toys, clothes and food donated to disadvantaged children, as well as helping hundreds of families to access adapted IT devices.