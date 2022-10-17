A search is underway to find the owner of an old photograph found in Lichfield.

The sepia image of a man was found near The Friary car park.

It features writing on the back suggesting links to the military police with service in India and Egypt.

The name Dennis also appears in the handwritten notes along with a mention of Hednesford.

Attempts have been made to locate the owner on social media, but to no avail.

Anyone with information on the owner can email yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.