Tickets for a Christmas concert at Lichfield Cathedral are going on sale.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band will perform in the city on 4th December.

Tickets for the Lichfield Festival Christmas concert will be available from tomorrow (18th October).

A spokesperson said:

“The Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution. “Formed in 1917 during the First World War, the band has appeared at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, on national and international TV and radio, and in recordings. “The band has two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie Brassed Off. “In a roof-raising start to the festive season, they will perform a selection of Christmas favourites and much more.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

The festival has also confirmed the band would become an associate artist.

The agreement will see them appear annually until at least 2024.

Tickets will be available at www.lichfieldfestival.org or by calling 01543 306271.