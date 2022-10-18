The number of HGVs using the M6 Toll is soaring, bosses say.

New data from Midland Expressway Ltd, which operates the road, said traffic between August and September was up by 51% from figures for the same period in 2019.

In August alone, 138,735 lorries used the M6 Toll – with figures expected to continue to be high in the coming months as deliveries ramp up ahead of the festive period.

Michael Whelan, general manager at Midland Expressway Ltd, said:

“The rise in HGV traffic volumes on the M6 Toll during the past three and half years demonstrates the increasing confidence that businesses have in the road as their route of choice. “During the past three year we have been through a pandemic, followed by a gradual return to business operations and a cost-of-living crisis. Despite these periods of huge uncertainty, hauliers, logistics companies and other commercial operators have continued to place their faith in the M6 Toll as a route that can deliver operational benefits for their business. “We have also supported businesses with attractive product trials, bespoke pricing and incentives for new HGV customers. We remain committed to increasing the volume of HGV traffic on the M6 Toll, by making it a viable alternative to more congested routes in the regional road network.” Michael Whelan, Midland Expressway Ltd

In a bid to encourage more HGVs onto the road, a 30% discount for the first three months is being offered to hauliers who set up a new account.