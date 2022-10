Chasetown will hit the road with a midweek trip to Gresley Rovers.

The Scholars go into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Daventry Town at the weekend.

Victory for Mark Swann’s men tonight (18th October) would see them leapfrog Gresley in the table.

Admission at The Moat Ground is £8 adults, £5 over 60s, £2 under 16s. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.