Staffordshire County Council has been recognised for the support it provides to the armed forces community – and now wants other organisations to follow suit.

The authority was awarded the Defence Employer Recognition (DERS) silver award at an event held at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The accolade recognises employers who support service personnel and the armed forces community and makes sure they are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruiting and selection processes.

Staffordshire was commended on the support given to reservists working for the council, including allowing them adequate and paid time off for training exercises and development.

Leader of Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Alan White, said:

“As a former member of the armed forces and long-standing supporter of the services, I’m delighted that the council has achieved this recognition. “Staffordshire has a strong connection with the armed forces, with large bases in Stafford and Lichfield, along with many veterans, reservists, cadets and armed forces families across the county. “We signed the Armed Forces Covenant back in 2012 and since then we’ve been working hard to make sure that our armed forces get the support and access to services they need. Our role now is to build on this work while promoting the covenant to other Staffordshire organisations to pledge their support. “It’s important that we recognise the valuable skills former service personnel and their families can bring to Staffordshire to enable them to enjoy full and rewarding careers and lives with their families after their service.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Further details on the Staffordshire Armed Forces Covenant and how businesses and organisations can sign up are available at online.