More than £90,000 is being distributed to councils across Lichfield and Burntwood to support local projects.

The Community Infrastructure Levy cash is being handed over to parish and town councils across the region.

The money comes from developers and is designed to help with supporting local infrastructure.

Of the funding collected, 15% goes to parish and town councils or 25% to those with an approved Neighbourhood Plan.

The amounts dished out in the latest round are:

Alrewas – £4,399.23

Burntwood Town Council – £1,805.29

Curborough, Elmhurst, Farewell and Chorley – £4,058.25

Elford – £16,352.83

Fradley and Streethay – £3,631.31

Lichfield City Council – £29,233.16

Shenstone – £1,221.48

Wiggington and Hopwas – £30,512.83

Councillor Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am pleased that we can announce the Community Infrastructure Levy monies being received by parish and town councils in Lichfield district. “I would encourage residents to contact their parish councils with funding suggestions. “A bidding round is also open for strategic funding to support the delivery of infrastructure projects here in Lichfield district. “Expressions of interest must be submitted by 5pm on 28th November.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Full details of the Community Infrastructure Levy and how to bid are available on the Lichfield District Council website.