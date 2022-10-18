Lichfield City returned from Bewdley Town empty-handed after a rollercoaster game that saw ten goals.

The hosts got off to a dream start when Charlie Foley netted after eight minutes before Dylan Hart doubled their advantage ten minutes later.

But City cut the deficit when Luke Childs scored just before the half-hour mark. Jack Edwards then levelled things up at 2-2 eight minutes before half time.

Hart added his second ten minutes into the second half before Childs restored parity after doubling his tally for the evening.

The scoring was far from over though as Kyonn Evans netted twice to make it 5-3, only for Luke Keen to give Lichfield hope with two minutes to go after netting a penalty.

Goal number ten of the evening secured the 6-4 win for Bewdley as Hart completed his hat-trick.

Despite the entertainment for those watching, the result means Ivor Green’s men are now on a run of five Midland Football League Premier Division encounters without a win.

City were slow out of the traps and Bewdley took advantage as Foley nodded home from a corner.

Jaden Forrester tried to find a quickfire equaliser for Lichfield but saw his shot go just wide of the target.

A long ball carved out the opportunity for the home side to double their advantage as captain Hart made the most of the chance when City failed to clear their lines.

The lead was cut in half when Beeson’s ball found the head of Edwards who set up Childs. The Lichfield man still had plenty to do but jinked past two players before firing past Joe Stockton.

Bewdley almost restored their two goal advantage when they rattled Beeson’s crossbar.

City made the most of the let off as they drew level through a moment of magic from Edwards as he travelled 40 yards and saw off three challengers before slotting home from the edge of the box.

Lewi Burnside almost turned the game around completely before the break, but his drive went narrowly over.

Hart restored Bewdley’s lead from the penalty spot after Jamie Elkes was penalised for a foul.

Childs’ second of the game made it 3-3 after he latched on to a long kick from Beeson to slot home.

Beeson was then forced into a fine double save as Bewdley again pressed forward, but he could do nothing to thwart the hosts after they broke quickly for Evans to slide home.

Lichfield thought they’d levelled things up once more with an effort that looked to have crossed the line, but the officials waved away their claims – protests which also saw Haines and Edwards sent to the sin bin.

The temporary move to nine men proved costly when Evans added his second to make it 5-3.

The drama continued as Cameron Dunn was tripped in the box and Lichfield reduced the arrears to one once more as Keen slotted home the penalty.

But it was Bewdley who would have the last laugh as Hart completed his hat-trick despite City’s claims the offside flag should have gone up.