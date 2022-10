Lichfield City return to action with a midweek trip to Bewdley Town.

Ivor Green’s men go into the fixture tonight (18th October) with no win in their last four outings in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

But they will hope to see a return to their form earlier in the season when they hit four without reply against Bewdley in the FA Vase.

Kick off tonight is at 7.45pm.