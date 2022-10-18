A Lichfield retailer is celebrating after a partnership hit the milestone of preventing 100,000 meals going to waste.

Central England Co-op offers people the chance to buy a ‘magic bag’ of discounted items at the end of the day through the Too Good To Go app.

The initiative is designed to cut food waste – and has now seen the milestone reached.

Claire Koziol, from Central England Co-op, said:

“These products are still high-quality items that customers want, and it is a great solution if people are able to utilise them the same day or can freeze them to use them at a later date. “A big benefit from our point of view is that we are reducing food waste even further and it’s fantastic that after one year of the partnership with Too Good To Go we’ve now hit the milestone of 100,000 meals saved. “It is making a major difference in our aim to create a sustainable Society for all.” Claire Koziol

The magic bag costs £4 but contains at least £12 of food.

Sophie Trueman, managing director UK and Ireland at Too Good To Go, said:

“I’m thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone with Central England Co-Op – their ongoing commitment to fighting food waste has made them the perfect partner for us, and it’s amazing to see the significant impact we are driving together. “There are huge benefits to tackling food waste, both for our environment and for individuals’ spending, and I can’t wait to see our partnership continue to flourish as we rescue even more good food from going to waste.” Sophie Trueman