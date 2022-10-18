Streethay has become a priority location for police amid concerns over burglary and vehicle crime, local officers have said.

The comments came in an online question and answer session with local residents hosted by Chief Inspector Paul Cooke and local PCSOs Karen Green and Thomas Passmore.

One resident asked whether the anecdotal view of local people that crime was on the rise in the area was supported by crime statistics.

The officers said:

“Streethay is currently one of our priority locations and is part of a wider patrol plan around burglary and vehicle crime. “We work closely with specialist priority crime team, also based at Lichfield, to tackle both travelling and local persistent offenders. “We have made numerous arrests recently around serious acquisitive crime such as burglary, vehicle crimes etc. “I would urge any residents to contact us if they see anything suspicious.”

The local policing leaders said the issue of such crimes was also being felt across the region as a whole.

“We know that there has been an increase in burglaries and car thefts across the Lichfield and Burntwood district. “We have a force-wide operation in place covering Tamworth, Lichfield, Cannock and South Staffordshire, linked in with the Central Motorway Police Group and colleagues in West Midland Police. “We have had several persons arrested and charged, with three remanded in prison over the last few weeks. We have discovered several vehicle deposition sites just across the force border, and we are continuing to recover an increasing amount of stolen vehicles. “We are continuing the focus around this trend and will continue to ask for any information from the public around suspicious persons or vehicles.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police