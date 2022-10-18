Broken Promise
Broken Promise

Rock band Broken Promise are coming to a Lichfield pub.

The five-piece group will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (21st October).

The band are on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.

