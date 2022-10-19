A Fradley business has teamed up with a climate action initiative to help fund the planting of trees around the globe.

Palletways UK says that every verified Trustpilot review or online order will see the logistics firm fund the planting of a tree by Ecologi.

The social enterprise works to reverse climate change trough reforestation and carbon avoidance projects. It has already planted 51 million trees.

To date, Palletways UK has funded the planting of more than 2,000 trees in several forestry projects globally, with each tree visible in their virtual forest.

Rob Gittins, managing director for Palletways UK, said:

“We are aware that the industry in which we operate has and continues to have an impact on the environment, which is why we are taking steps to address the issue. “Reforestation is widely understood to be a major climate solution and one of the best ways to tackle the climate crisis is by planting trees. By doing so, we are able to improve biodiversity and the provision of ecosystem services in these areas, which in turn supports local communities. “This is just one of our initiatives to help lower our impact on the environment.” Rob Gittins, Palletways UK