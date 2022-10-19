Advertising banners could appear on another road in Lichfield if plans are approved.
Permission has already been granted for signs to be hung from lampposts on Trent Valley Road.
A new application has now been submitted for six locations on Birmingham Road near the fire station and multi-storey car park.
As with the Trent Valley Road application, the banners would be 2m x 0.8m in size.
Full details of the proposals and the locations can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Our volunteers moderated 1198 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Lichfield worsens with each passing day.
how can the planning refuse a display panel for bus information at the Bus Station, due to conservation area then agree to the most awful form of advertising, that will downgrade the roads that are having these banners, also it would be interesting to know the cost of installation and the income from these advertisers, but due to “commercially sensitive information”t hese figures will be withheld
Leave a comment