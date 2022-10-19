Advertising banners could appear on another road in Lichfield if plans are approved.

Permission has already been granted for signs to be hung from lampposts on Trent Valley Road.

A new application has now been submitted for six locations on Birmingham Road near the fire station and multi-storey car park.

As with the Trent Valley Road application, the banners would be 2m x 0.8m in size.

Full details of the proposals and the locations can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.