Two cycling sisters are taking on a charity challenge to raise money in memory of a boy who died of an inoperable brain tumour.

Dawn Stakounis, from Longdon, will be joined by Sharon Atkinson for the ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

They decided to embark on the 1,000 mile challenge in memory of Christopher who died when he was six, annoucning the plans today (19th October) on what would have been his 40th birthday.

The duo are hoping to raise £22,000 when they take to the saddle over 21 days in May and June next year.

Dawn said:

“Christopher was a bright and bubbly boy with a wicked sense of humour. “He never complained about life and all the things he had to go through to help him with his battle. “Sadly, Christopher didn’t pull through and he’ll be forever missed, but with the continued research and advances in modern medicines, more lives are being saved. “By raising money for Children with Cancer UK in Christopher’s name, we’re supporting the vital research into the causes of childhood cancers, and the development of more effective and kinder treatments. “The sponsorship raised will help keep families together when a child is diagnosed with cancer. Donations enable Children with Cancer UK to offer incredibly important support to families – accommodation close to children’s hospitals, days out so families can spend time away from the hospital ward.” Dawn Stakounis

The sisters, who are both in their sixties, say they also hope to prove age is no barrier to new challenges.

Dawn said:

“While we’re both young at heart, this is the biggest physical challenge we’ve ever attempted. “Hopefully the training we’re doing, and our determination to hit the fundraising goal for a cause that’s so close to our hearts will get us to the finishing line. “Whatever happens, we will complete this epic challenge with smiles on our faces and probably a few tears in our eyes.” Dawn Stakounis

People can donate and find out more about the challenge at lejogsisters.org.uk

Ashleigh Davies, from Children with Cancer UK said:

“We are so grateful to Dawn and Sharon for completing one of the biggest cycling challenges in support of Children with Cancer UK. “Their commitment to raising funds and awareness for other families experiencing childhood cancer creates an impactful and long-standing legacy for Christopher.” Ashleigh Davies