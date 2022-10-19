Jazz and blues guitarist Remi Harris will be returning to Lichfield for a show alongside musical collaborator Tom Moore on double bass.

Featuring a plethora of acoustic and electric guitars, the show will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th November.

The pair have performed together for more than ten years, with their show offering new spins on jazz standards, original compositions and improvisations.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.