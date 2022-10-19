An exhibition showcasing the value of local waterways has been opened by Lichfield’s MP.

The showcase by the Canal and River Trust is taking place in the House of Commons.

The exhibition was opened by Michael Fabricant in his role as chairman of the Waterways All Party Parliamentary Group.

“I was pleased to sponsor the exhibition as the Canal and River Trust, which was formerly British Waterways, is now celebrating ten years as a charity. “We are all keen that the Government continues to support the trust so that our 18th Century canals and towpaths can be adequately maintained. “Many of us enjoy our canals whether it be boating on them or enjoying watching the wildlife as we walk along their towpaths. “These must continue to be maintained.” Michael Fabricant