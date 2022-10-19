Passengers in Lichfield are being reminded to check their journeys ahead of engineering works that start this weekend.

Services using the West Coast Main Line will be impacted for nine days from Saturday (22nd October).

It will allow Network Rail to install 1,000 metres of track in Nuneaton and install signalling equipment in Stafford.

The works will mean a closure of the West Coast Main Line through Lichfield Trent Valley.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said:

“These major track and signalling improvements on the Trent Valley line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in future. “However, complex upgrades like these mean we have no choice but to close sections of railway for old sections of track to be ripped up and replaced with new, and for new signalling equipment to be installed and tested. ““Given this work is over the half-term holidays I’d urge anyone planning to travel between 22nd and 30th October to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. “I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

The changes will mean:

Avanti West Coast – amended timetable and diversions for passengers travelling to and from London Euston.

London Northwestern Railway – services will run between Rugby and London Euston only. Buses replace trains between Rugby and Stafford.

There will also be changes to services on Sundays until 27th November.

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said:

“While Network Rail carry out these major works, we’ll be operating an amended timetable and journeys to and from London Euston will take longer. “We strongly advise customers making journeys to plan ahead and check before travelling.” Barry Milsom, Avanti West Coast

For more details on disruption to services because of the works visit www.networkrail.co.uk/wcml.