Plans for a new care home village in Streethay have been approved.

The development, on land alongside the West Coast Main Line on the Roman Heights estate, will see 78 apartments and 60 bungalows built.

The proposals will also see communal facilities put in place including a lounge, gym and function room.

A planning decision report said:

“The application has been assessed and is considered by the Local Planning Authority to be acceptable with regards to the objectives of the development plan and material planning considerations.” Planning report

A statement supporting the application said:

“The initial brief was to create a central apartment block forming the principal extra care living provision with a series of ‘villages’ providing individual bungalows. “The brief was expanded and developers in detail with the applicant Keon Homes and the care home operator Bromford Homes. “The scheme was developed as a single large apartment building with three care ‘villages’ surrounding. “The road network has been developed to minimise the extent of adopted roads and manage on site traffic to create a safe and attractive environment for residents.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.