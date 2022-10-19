Police say they are working to renew a high court injunction to prevent vehicle-related antisocial behaviour in Burntwood.

The measure to target vehicle cruising in the town was first introduced in 2010 following complaints from local motorists.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke was asked in an online question and answer session what was being done to tackle a rise in issues on local roads.

One resident said:

“On two occasions, young males dressed all in black with hoods up and covered faces on motorbikes with no plates have pulled in front of my car – one of them I nearly hit. “Is there anything being done about these road users?”

Chief Inspector Cooke replied:

“We are aware that there is an issue in the area and we would encourage residents to report matters like this. “It’s vital to understand the extent of the issues, and to allow us to use our enforcement powers. “For example, we are currently working in partnership with Lichfield District Council to renew a high court injunction around vehicle related anti-social behaviour across the Burntwood area. “The more you share with us, the more effective and targeted our enforcement can be. “We have recently arrested six males for theft of motorbikes – seen in Burntwood and North Lichfield areas – and investigation is continuing into these.”