A former player did the damage at Chasetown suffered a midweek defeat at Gresley Rovers.

Michael Williams scored the only goal of the game ten minutes into the second half.

Chasetown could feel it was never going to be their night in front of goal from the off.

Jack Langston struck the crossbar in the first half, while after the break, Gresley could easily have put through their own goal on more than one occasion.

Chasetown also saw a corner cleared off the line as they searched in vain for a strike that would have earned them a point.