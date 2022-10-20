Councillors have approved plans to invest more than £5.3million into a new cinema development in an empty Lichfield shop.

Members of Lichfield District Council approved the project, which will see the local authority form a joint venture with Three Spires Shopping Centre owner Evolve Estates at a meeting this evening (20th October).

The move will allow the former Debenhams store become a four-screen cinema, each seating between 48 and 120 people.

The development – which is expected to begin before the end of the year – will also see five food and beverage units created.

The local authority says talks with a successful “boutique cinema operator” which will fund the fit out of the cinema aspect are “progressing”.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am thrilled that council members have backed funding a cinema for the district. “After several failed attempts in previous years we now have all the elements in place to deliver it – a development partner in Evolve, a cinema operator, council backing and the necessary funding. “We are excited about this scheme because in addition to providing a facility that residents have called for over many years, a cinema will boost the economy in the city centre and serve as a keystone feature in the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road site. “We are very much looking forward seeing the development starting in just a few weeks as we continue to drive forward the further improvements to our city centre, making it an even better place to live, work and play.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The cinema will be the first phase of development being planned by the council and Evolve Estates.

A second stage would see work take place on the link through to the other elements of the Birmingham Road site – previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme – such as offices, a replacement for the multi-storey car park and additional food and beverage outlets.

Phil Murphy, head of asset management for Evolve Estates, said:

“Having full council approval is a fantastic endorsement for what will be an exciting new leisure destination at the Three Spires in Lichfield. “We are on course to submit the full planning application later this year and look forward to starting on delivering a dedicated cinema, as well as further complimentary leisure space for the city, in 2023.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates