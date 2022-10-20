Calls for a General Election will grow unless Boris Johnson returns as Prime Minister, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The contest to replace the outgoing Prime Minister has begun following Liz Truss’ resignation today (20th October).

Candidates are still to be confirmed, but the name of Mr Johnson has been rumoured to be in the race.

Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said the view of Conservative members on the issue was clear.

“He may not be the first choice of MPs, but he most certainly is among the membership. “He’s a winner and the only MP with legitimacy having been overwhelmingly elected by the country. “Without him, calls for a General Election will grow – bring back Boris.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant also revealed he had written to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, on the issue on 17th October ahead of Liz Truss’ resignation today.

In his letter, the Tory MP said:

“I am writing to express my full confidence in and support for the Prime Minister. “However, given the feverish atmosphere in the Parliamentary party, I thought it timely to write that if the Prime Minister were to resign – and I hope she does not – the only person who has legitimacy in my view to replace her as Prime Minister and who supported Brexit is Boris Johnson. “His legitimacy is born from the support of the membership of the party and from being elected Prime Minister in a General Election. “None of the candidates in the most recent elections had the support of the membership – other than Liz Truss.” Michael Fabricant