A tour aimed at youngsters will offer an insight into Lichfield’s grisly past this half-term.

The Hideous History session will take place at 2pm on 25th and 26th October.

The tour includes tales of Market Square and the Guildhall cells for those aged between six and 11.

Tour guide Sarah Dale said:

“Take a walk on the dark side – Lichfield’s history is fascinating and can send a shiver up your spine.” Sarah Dale

The 90-minute tours cost £6 per person. Places can be booked online.